Mozambique: President Chapo begins three-day working visit to Portugal

President Daniel Chapo begins a working visit to Portugal this Sunday, during which he will take part in the sixth Portugal-Mozambique Bilateral Summit, held in the city of Porto.

The Summit aims to deepen political and economic cooperation, promote investment and business partnerships, as well as discuss strategic areas such as finance, public administration, digitalisation, and renewable energy.

The signing of legal instruments for cooperation in various fields, including education, health, agriculture, and energy, is also planned.

During the visit, Daniel Chapo will hold talks with the Portuguese Prime Minister, Luís Montenegro, during which they will exchange views on the political, economic, and social situation in both countries, as well as discuss matters of mutual interest within the framework of bilateral relations.

The Head of State will also take part in the opening session of the Economic Forum organised by the Portuguese Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade (AICEP), a parallel event to the Summit focused on strengthening business opportunities and corporate cooperation between the two countries.

Source: Notícias / Presidency of te Republic of Mozambique