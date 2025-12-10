Mozambique: President Chapo begins three-day working visit to Italy

The President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, on Tuesday, 9 December, began a three-day working visit to the Italian Republic, as part of efforts to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, with particular emphasis on boosting economic cooperation and deepening partnerships in areas of common interest.

During the visit, the Mozambican Head of State will hold a private meeting with the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, during which the two statesmen will review the state of bilateral relations and discuss prospects for new areas of cooperation.

Presidents Chapo and Mattarella will also lead official talks between the government delegations of Mozambique and Italy, focusing on strengthening political, economic, commercial and cultural cooperation, as well as investment.

President Chapo’s agenda further includes a working meeting with the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, aimed at deepening political dialogue and exploring new areas of strategic convergence.

Also as part of the visit’s programme, the President of the Republic will hold bilateral meetings with Italian business entities, aimed at promoting investment opportunities in Mozambique.

The Head of State will visit the Sant’Egídio Community, a long-standing partner of Mozambique in the social, humanitarian and peacebuilding fields, to assess ongoing projects and identify new areas of collaboration.

It is also planned that President Chapo will take part in a “Business Café” with Italian entrepreneurs, a meeting aimed at exchanging experiences, presenting opportunities in the Mozambican market, and strengthening the bilateral business environment.

During the President’s visit, legal cooperation instruments will be signed to strengthen the legal framework underpinning relations between Mozambique and Italy and to facilitate the implementation of joint projects.

The President of the Republic will also meet with the Mozambican community living in Italy to hear their concerns, encourage their participation in national development, and strengthen ties between the diaspora and the country.

Source: Presidency of the Republic of Mozambique /Press Release