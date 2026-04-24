Mozambique: President Chapo attends King Mswati’s Ruby Jubilee and 58th birthday celebrations — Watch

The President of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, arrived earlier today at King Mswati III International Airport, at the start of a two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of King Mswati III, as part of celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of his reign and his 58th birthday.

The Head of State is already at Somhlolo Stadium, where the main ceremonies are taking place, although there is as yet no confirmation of a public address by President Chapo at the event.

Later today, the President of the Republic, accompanied by First Lady Gueta Chapo, is expected to attend a state banquet included in the official programme.

For Saturday, Daniel Chapo is scheduled to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the International Convention Centre Eswatini, located in the Ezulwini Valley.

The infrastructure has a main auditorium with a capacity of 4,500 people, including a hall specifically designed to host African Union summits.







Source: Notícias