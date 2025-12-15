Mozambique: President appoints Deputy Attorney General and enacts insurance law

The President of Mozambique today appointed José Inácio Ramos Santos as Deputy Attorney General of the Republic to ensure the efficiency of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (PGR), and enacted the law on the legal regime of insurance, the Mozambican Presidency announced.

The Presidency stated that Daniel Chapo has also enacted and ordered the publication of the law on the legal regime of insurance, a measure approved by the Assembly of the Republic on 6 November.

“The enactment of this legal instrument results from the Head of State’s verification that its content does not contravene the Constitution of the Republic, as established by the fundamental law,” the document reads.

In a second statement, the Presidency referred that the appointment of José Inácio Ramos Santos as Deputy Attorney General by the Head of State is part of the normal functioning of State institutions.

“[he appointment] aims to ensure continuity, efficiency, and reinforcement of the Public Prosecutor’s Office’s action, as a fundamental body in defending democratic legality, citizens’ rights, and the public interest,” the document states.

Source: Lusa