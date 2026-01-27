Mozambique: President chairs Cabinet session in Xai-Xai after working mission to Maputo and Gaza provinces

“President Chapo will chair this Tuesday, in the city of Xai-Xai, the second ordinary session of the Council of Ministers. The Cabinet session will be preceded by a working mission by the President of the Republic and Cabinet members to the provinces of Gaza and Maputo, with the aim of monitoring the flood situation, assessing the damage and following the response actions currently under way.

According to official data, the choice of Xai-Xai as the venue for the Cabinet meeting is intended to facilitate a direct assessment of the reality in the affected areas and to strengthen coordination between the different sectors involved in managing the emergency.

“With water levels already gradually receding, indicating a slowdown in flooding and inundations, it is necessary for each member of the Government to verify the extent of the damage caused in their respective area, while continuing the management and mitigation of the impacts of these extreme events and preparing for the reconstruction phase,” states a note sent to Notícias Online.

The floods caused extensive inundation in several districts of Gaza, including Chókwè, Guijá, Chibuto, Limpopo and Xai-Xai, and also affected areas of Maputo Province and Maputo City.

The Executive says that technical teams are being mobilised to collect detailed information on damage to infrastructure, agriculture, housing, access roads and social services, which will serve as the basis for defining a reconstruction plan.

The Government assures that humanitarian assistance to affected populations is continuing, alongside the assessment and planning work.



Source: Notícias / Carta de Moçambique