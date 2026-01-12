Mozambique: President Chapo begins state visit to UAE to boost political and economic ties

Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo will begin a State Visit to the United Arab Emirates on Monday, January 12, ending on Wednesday, January 14, the Presidency said.

President Chapo’s visit aims to deepen political, diplomatic and economic relations between Mozambique and the UAE, while also mobilising strategic investment to support Mozambique’s development.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, the visit is being undertaken at the invitation of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Maputo and Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, Chapo will attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 and the award ceremony of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, one of the world’s leading international awards in the field of sustainable development.

The presidency said the State Visit offers an opportunity to attract investment for the implementation of key development projects in Mozambique and to boost economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

The agenda also includes strengthening cooperation in areas such as politics and diplomacy, transport and logistics, mineral resources and energy, agriculture and the economy, as well as exchanging views on issues of mutual interest at regional, continental and global levels.

Chapo is accompanied by Economy Minister Basílio Muhate, Transport and Logistics Minister João Matlombe, and the Minister in the Presidency for Civil Service Affairs, Ricardo Sengo.



2 days to go!

From water and healthcare to food and energy, our finalists are advancing solutions built to scale — and to last.

Join us on 13 January.

Watch it live:https://t.co/9x2elQpkc0 pic.twitter.com/S4PS9y4LBR — Zayed Sustainability Prize (@ZSP_ORG) January 11, 2026

Mozambique’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Alberto Cuvelo, is also part of the delegation.

Source: AIM Moçambique