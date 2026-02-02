Mozambique: President calls for a faster judicial system to protect children

The President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, defended on Monday in Maputo the need for a more efficient, humane judicial system firmly guided by the best interests of the child, stating that the promotion and comprehensive protection of children’s rights constitute a constitutional, legal, and ethical duty of the Mozambican State, within a national context marked by social and institutional challenges as well as the recurring impacts of extreme climate events.

Speaking at the solemn opening of the 2026 Judicial Year under the theme “Promotion and Comprehensive Protection of Children’s Rights: a Commitment of the Judicial System,” the Head of State emphasised that this is a moment for joint reflection on the nation’s challenges, noting that the country begins the new judicial year during a particularly demanding period marked by floods affecting mainly the southern and central regions.

Addressing the theme of the Judicial Year, President Chapo highlighted that children occupy a central place in the country’s development, reminding that more than half of Mozambique’s population is under 18 years old. “Protecting and defending childhood is, therefore, protecting the present and future of the Nation,” he stated, adding that each protected child represents more human capital, social stability, and hope for Mozambique.

In the first aspect of his approach, the President recalled that Mozambique is a signatory to international instruments defending children’s rights and has a robust constitutional and legal framework, emphasising that these instruments “are not mere declarations of intent, but moral and legal obligations requiring concrete, coherent, and continuous action.”

In the second aspect, the Head of State expressed concern over the high rates of violence against children, child labour, and early marriages, citing official data he described as alarming. Invoking social activist Graça Machel, he said these figures “cannot be treated as mere statistics” because they represent interrupted lives and persistent cycles of poverty.

The highest magistrate of the nation also warned against the exploitation of children for criminal purposes, stating that “childhood cannot be used as a shield for criminal networks,” and stressed that it is the judicial system’s responsibility to protect the child, hold responsible adults accountable, and break chains of crime exploiting child vulnerability.

Towards the end of his speech, the Mozambican statesman reiterated the need to accelerate the establishment and operationalisation of juvenile courts throughout the country, strengthen training for justice operators, and firmly combat impunity for crimes against children. Upon declaring the 2026 Judicial Year open, the President reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the success of judicial activity, concluding that “the promotion and comprehensive protection of children’s rights are not an option; they are a constitutional, legal, and ethical duty for all of us.”

Source: Presidency of the Republic of Mozambique