Mozambique: President and First Lady arrive in China

The President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, is already in China for his first state visit.

In a briefing with the press, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Maria dos Santos Lucas, described the moment as historic, as it is Chapo’s first visit in his capacity as President of the Republic. It is also particularly significant as he is the first African Head of State this year to undertake such a visit.

The highlight of the visit will be when the President of the Republic is received by his counterpart Xi Jinping with full state honours, followed by a tête-à-tête meeting.

Daniel Chapo will also be received by the top official of the National People’s Congress of China, as well as by the Prime Minister.

Minister Lucas recalled the relations that bind the two countries and highlighted recently signed agreements.

“Last year we marked 50 years of our diplomatic relations. We also celebrated 10 years of our strategic partnership. And now, with this visit, our relationship will be elevated, both diplomatically and in political and economic terms,” she said.

Chapo’s entry point into the People’s Republic of China is Hunan province, in the city of Changsha, an agricultural region with strong scientific and technological development potential.

In Changsha, the President of Mozambique will be received by the provincial governor, visit economic, technological and agro-industrial projects, and also take part in a Business Forum bringing together Mozambican and Chinese entrepreneurs.

On the Mozambican side, businesspeople aim to expand their export portfolio to China, while the Chinese side is interested in strengthening its presence in Mozambique, a country they consider geostrategically safe for doing business.

Upon arrival in China, where he landed at exactly 08:00 local time (03:00 in Maputo), the Head of State, who is accompanied by the First Lady, Gueta Chapo, held meetings with the Mozambican delegation, composed, among others, of members of the Council of Ministers.

Source: Notícias