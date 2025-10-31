Mozambique: Predictable environment for foreign investment is crucial, says Chapo

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo believes that an attractive and predictable environment for foreign investment is crucial for the country’s development.

According to Chapo, speaking at a meeting with the American Vice President JD Vance, at the White House, during the fifth day of his working visit to the USA, Mozambique is committed to “creating an attractive and predictable environment for foreign investment. This means that the country is opening a new era of economic cooperation, based on concrete results and transparency.”

Chapo explained that his government’s objective is to transform the country’s economic potential into real and sustainable development. “We want a balanced partnership, based not only on aid, but on productive investment, innovation, and the transfer of knowledge”, he said.

According to Chapo, the country is diversifying its economy, “investing heavily in industrialization, modernizing agriculture, and expanding the energy sector, including the development of natural gas, solar, and hydroelectric projects.”

“Mozambique wants to position itself as a strategic supplier of clean energy for the Southern African region, while simultaneously contributing to reducing its energy dependence on neighbouring countries”, he said.

For his part, Vance said that the US sees Mozambique as “a reliable partner with a vision for the future. Our administration is available to deepen economic relations and support structuring projects that create jobs and drive sustainable growth.”

Vance expressed the US interest in strengthening cooperation with Mozambique in the energy sector, particularly in energy transition and infrastructure modernization projects.

“Mozambique is a country with vast potential, with sun, water, and gas. We believe it can be a central player in Africa’s energy transformation, and we are ready to support that path,” he said, according to sources close to the meeting.