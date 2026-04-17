Mozambique: Power restrictions across five provinces this weekend, Notícias reports

Maputo city and the provinces of Maputo, Manica, Nampula and Tete will experience power supply restrictions over the weekend as part of preventive maintenance of electrical infrastructure and the implementation of projects.

In Maputo city, electricity supply may be interrupted on Saturday and Sunday in the neighbourhoods of Malhangalene, Mafalala, Alto-Maé and Central B, while on Monday outages are expected in Polana Cimento B and Sommerschield.

Meanwhile, the provinces of Maputo, Manica, Tete and Nampula will also experience scheduled power cuts on Sunday.

Source: Notícias