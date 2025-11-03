Mozambique: Power outage leaves 13,000 EDM customers without electricity in Zambézia

At least 13,000 customers of Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) have been without power since last night in various areas of Zambézia province, following bad weather that caused a fault in the medium-voltage network.
According to EDM, the affected areas include the localities of Sabe and Mepinha, the Coutinho ‘povoado’ [populated place], as well as the districts of Morrumbala and Derre.
Technical teams are on the ground working to restore supply as soon as possible.
EDM reports that inspection work on the network is underway to determine the extent of the damage caused.