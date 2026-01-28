Mozambique postpones start of 2026 school year by one month

“The Mozambican government has postponed the start of the 2026 school year, originally scheduled for this Friday, to 27 February, due to the impact of floods that have affected 431 schools nationwide.”

“The Council of Ministers has decided to postpone the start of the school year across the entire national territory to 27 February 2026,” states the final communiqué from the Cabinet meeting held yesterday in Xai-Xai, Gaza province, the area most affected by the January floods, which have already impacted nearly 700,000 people across the country during this period.

The communiqué from the meeting, chaired by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, explains that the nearly one-month delay in starting the 2026 school year is due to the 431 educational units “affected” nationwide.

This figure includes 281 classrooms that “have been completely destroyed, 80 schools are being used as shelter centres, 218 schools are cut off, and 167 sanitation facilities have been destroyed,” the statement adds, noting that the situation affects 427,289 students and 9,204 teachers.

The meeting in Gaza also allowed an assessment “of the damage caused to public and private infrastructure, as well as its socio-economic impact,” and established “the guidelines for the Global Post-Flood Reconstruction Plan.”

Additionally, measures were approved to “ensure the proper functioning of the Accommodation Centres” and to “guarantee continuous access to drinking water and electricity,” as well as to “cancel water consumption debts at schools functioning as Accommodation Centres for the period from October to December 2025, and exempt payment for water consumption at schools serving as Accommodation Centres from January to March 2026.”

Prepaid electricity meters will also be replaced with postpaid meters in schools operating as Accommodation Centres, a task to be undertaken by the state-owned company Electricidade de Moçambique.





Source: Lusa