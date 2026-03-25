Mozambique: Post-flood recovery plan budget at 1.6 billion dollars

The Mozambican government’s post-flood recovery and reconstruction plan is budgeted at approximately 1.6 billion US dollars, according to the government spokesperson and Minister of Planning and Development, Salim Valá.

The rainy season in Mozambique runs from October to April. During the 2025-2026 rainy season, floods, particularly in the south of the country, affected 1.3 million people and caused 298 deaths.

According to Valá, speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the government has defined five priorities for recovery, with the first two focused on rescue and assistance to the population, as well as the restoration of essential services and traffic flow.

“Three areas remain: infrastructure replacement, economic recovery, and creation of conditions to ensure a better capacity for preventing and mitigating natural disasters”, he said.

Vala claimed that the government is working with partners on the final phase of the plan’s development, focusing on a resilient and sustainable recovery. “The government, with its partners, will work to ensure that this package of priorities for the various phases, is not merely short term, because we intend for the recovery to be resilient, including in terms of infrastructure,” he said.

Regarding the recurrence of extreme weather events in the country, Valá said that the planned investment should contribute to making the infrastructure more resilient. He announced that the damage caused by floods, cyclones, and droughts represents, on average, about two percent of Mozambique’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In the current rainy season, he said, “we lament 298 deaths, 351 injuries, and 17 missing people. 107 of these victims died when they were swept away by the flood waters, 87 from lightning strikes, and the remainder from collapsing walls, falling trees, and cholera”, he said.

Source: AIM