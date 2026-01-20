Mozambique: Portuguese bank director murdered in Maputo – Lusa report

Portuguese national Pedro Correia, administrator of BCI bank, a Mozambican subsidiary of Portuguese group Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD), was stabbed to death on Monday night in Maputo, police said on Tuesday.

According to Mozambican authorities, Pedro Correia dos Reis was killed with a knife in a hotel in the Mozambican capital, with the police advancing their investigations based on the hotel’s security footage, with no suspects yet identified.

“As for the reasons, these are questions that we will only be able to answer after the investigation being carried out by the joint command. But I can confirm the case,” Marta Pereira, spokesperson for the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM) in Maputo, told Lusa, adding that the crime took place on Monday at 11:46 p.m. and was “a voluntary homicide.”

In a statement, BCI mourned the death of Pedro Ferraz Correia dos Reis, recalling his work marked by closeness, commitment to the bank’s solidity and valuing people, leaving a legacy that will be remembered with recognition and respect.

“Throughout his career at BCI, Pedro Ferraz Correia dos Reis distinguished himself through his strategic vision, high sense of responsibility, and exemplary dedication to the institution, making a decisive contribution to the bank’s development, consolidation, and institutional affirmation, always guided by high standards of ethics, professionalism, and rigour,” the bank’s statement of condolence emphasises.

Source: Lusa