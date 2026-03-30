Mozambique: Police yet to trace source of ‘Makha Sal’ methamphetamine plaguing Nampula

The Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM) in Nampula have said they have not yet determined the source of the methamphetamine that has been prevalent in the streets and neighbourhoods of Nampula in recent months, negatively impacting the lives of many young people.

Speaking to the press last Saturday, PRM Deputy General Commander Aquilasse Manda described recent seizure figures as concerning, but did not provide exact numbers. He said that over the past few months, 52 suspects—men and women, including foreigners—have been arrested, without specifying whether they were traffickers or users

“We conducted a well-planned preventive operation aimed at identifying, arresting, and seizing the drug. During that operation, around 52 people were detained, including two foreigners—one Congolese and one Tanzanian. The operation will continue to discourage offenders, who must be arrested, prosecuted, and referred to the judicial authorities,” he said.

Known locally as “Makha’ or ‘Makha Sal ”, the methamphetamine was described by Archbishop of Nampula Dom Inácio Saure as a “silent weapon” against the youth during his homily on Palm Sunday, the Christian observance marking Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem and the start of Holy Week.

READ: Archbishop of Nampula denounces meth spread as the ‘silent war’ threatening Mozambican youth









Source: Carta de Moçambique