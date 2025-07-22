Mozambique: Police shoots woman “by mistake” in Maputo’s Xiquelene, bullet “grazed” her arm – Lusa report

A woman was shot in the arm “by mistake” on Monday by Mozambican police during an operation to remove informal vendors from the sidewalks of Praça dos Combatentes in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, an official source told Lusa.

“While trying to isolate two citizens who were causing public disorder, a police officer accidentally fired a shot, grazing the arm of a woman. She was immediately taken to the hospital and is currently under care,” municipal police spokesperson Naftal Lay told Lusa at the scene.

After a week of awareness-raising, more than 50 police officers yesterday removed informal vendors from the sidewalks of Praça dos Combatentes and into the adjacent market in the nation’s capital.

Naftal Lay expressed concern about the woman’s shooting, a situation he believes “doesn’t identify us as police officers,” and also asked people “not to agitate themselves” against the officers because “the work of the police is risky”.

Despite “a moment of some unrest,” the municipal police spokesperson assured that the situation in the square had returned “to normal” and was “under control.”

“Right now, the atmosphere has calmed down again, we are here working, we continue to control the situation in the square,” he said, alleging that any unrest was the action of people who “intended to disrupt police work”.

The municipal police spokesperson has clarified earlier that there was “no intention to take any coercive measures” against the street vendors on site, stating that the police deployment was merely preventative.

“The police presence here is truly preventive,” said Naftal Lay, minutes after the arrival of more public protection officers with shields and batons that morning.

On July 12, Maputo municipality announced that it intended to remove informal vendors from roadsides and sidewalks in the capital, claiming they pose a risk to life and hinder traffic. This ultimatum was originally set for last Monday, but was extended until the weekend.

Naftal Lay also stated yesterday that the police imposed “prohibitive measures” on vendors exceeding the seven-day extension for selling in “inappropriate” locations. He added that a total of 1,743 informal vendors had taken up designated stalls in the local market during awareness-raising efforts by the authorities.

The sidewalks, usually packed with informal vendors, were at 6:00 a.m. on Monday occupied by officers from the Public Protection and Municipal Police to stop vendors who were nevertheless trying to set up stalls on the roadside, contrary to municipal orders.

With the sidewalks empty, only hawkers remained resistant to the order to evacuate, citing a lack of space inside the market.

Naftal Lay also asked for the cooperation of people who are used to driving by and buying products in the square, asking them to enter the market or use to make their purchases elsewhere.

“Don’t look for vendors in this area; look for vendors in appropriate locations. The vendors will be in the markets, such as the Coreano, Mazambane and the 1.º de Junho, not here, which is unsuitable for purchasing any type of product,” Naftal Lay concluded.

Praça dos Combatentes, also known as ‘Xiquele market’, can be mistaken for an official market due to its hustle and bustle, with vendors shouting and displaying their wares, public transport operators calling for passengers, and drivers honking their horns to try to keep vendors and customers off the carriageway.





Source: Lusa