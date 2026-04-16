Mozambique: Police say thwarted Sinaloa Cartel attempt to establish presence in country – Lusa

Mozambican police today announced the arrest in Maputo of three individuals, including two Mexicans suspected of being members of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the largest organised crime syndicates in the world, who allegedly intended to establish themselves in Mozambique.

The arrests, carried out as part of efforts to combat international drug trafficking, took place on 11 April at Maputo International Airport, according to information from the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) sent to Lusa.

SERNIC, which said it would provide further information on the case later today, stated that there is “strong evidence” linking the three detainees to international drug trafficking, document forgery and criminal association.

“The two Mexicans are identified as members of the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico and intended to establish themselves in the national territory, specifically in Matutuine district, Maputo province,” SERNIC explained.

Founded in 1987 in western Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel is considered one of the world’s largest transnational crime syndicates, involved in drug trafficking and money laundering, and designated a terrorist organisation by the United States.

Source: Lusa