Mozambique: Police react to Friday’s shooting in Matola and ‘homens catanas’ violence – Watch

Maputo province was once again shocked by a shooting incident early this Friday morning in the municipality of Matola, resulting in one fatality. According to the police, two individuals were shot, and one of them died at the scene.

“We confirm that there was a shooting involving two individuals. Upon arriving at the location, one of the victims, who still had vital signs, was immediately taken to a health facility for treatment. Investigations are underway to clarify the circumstances of this criminal act,” police spokesperson Leonel Muchina stated.

Authorities are also addressing a rise in violent crimes, particularly those attributed to groups using machetes (locally known as “homens catana”). The police are closely monitoring the situation and have initiated measures to curb such crimes.

“There is an ongoing strategy being developed to eradicate those responsible for using machetes to terrorize the public,” the police official added.

Regarding the machete attacks, which have been widely reported in the media, authorities confirmed ongoing efforts to combat this issue. Between January and December 2025, the police detained several individuals allegedly involved in these crimes. In total, 38 people were arrested for direct involvement in machete-related violence.

The municipality of Matola is also collaborating with local forces and the municipal police to strengthen security and control the growing criminal activity in the region.

