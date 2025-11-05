Mozambique: Police officer lynched in Zóbuè

An angry crowd lynched a member of the Mozambican police force (PRM) in the central province of Tete on Monday morning, according to a report on the independent television station, STV.

The crowd, in the Zóbuè administrative post, near the border with Malawi, was furious at the death of a citizen who had been detained earlier by the police. The crowd marched on the local police station to protest at the death, which the police claimed was a suicide.

When the crowd reached the police station, they threw stones at it, and then took one of the police officers hostage.

They beat the policeman severely, and then set him on fire. When the police recovered the agent, he was still alive. He was rushed to the nearest hospital, but died shortly after arrival there.

The Tete Provincial Police Command insisted that the man who died in the cells had taken his own life, shortly after his detention. The police said they have identified the ringleaders of the group who abducted and lynched the police officer, and intend to arrest them all.