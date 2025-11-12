Mozambique: Police must work to eliminate major crimes

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, on Tuesday insisted that the police force (PRM) must work to eliminate such crimes as kidnapping, drug trafficking, human trafficking and money laundering.

He was speaking at a Maputo ceremony, at which he promoted several senior officers, including the chief of staff of the Presidential Guard, Brig. Colane Assane, and Police Commissioners Rosario Miquitiao and Valentim Chiconela.

“We want to see a Mozambique free of drugs”, said Chapo, “free of trafficking in human beings and human body parts, free of money laundering and connected crimes”.

He urged the men he had just promoted to “help us do away with terrorism and end corruption inside and outside the police”.

They should prioritise measures to prevent crimes, but when crimes do occur “you must do everything to put the offenders behind bars, including those who order the crimes”.

He also promoted, to the rank of First Assistant Prison Commissioners, Jaime Muriezai and Yazalde Serafina de Sousa, instructing them to clean up the prison system.

They must ensure the safe custody of prisoners and compliance with court orders.

Chapo ordered them “to dismantle all the corrupt scheme inside the police system. The entire Mozambican people know that these schemes exist”.

Criminals have been able to plot further crimes from inside the country’s jails, assisted by accomplices who smuggle mobile phones and computers into the prisons.

“We want to eliminate the introduction of mobile phones into the prison cells”, said Chapo. Some criminals used these phones to run extortion and swindles from the prisons, and Chapo wanted an end to this.

He also demanded an end to the illegal release of prisoners “which is often associated with an increase in crime”.

Chapo also wanted prisoners to work. Prisons should become “centres of agricultural and livestock production, to contribute to the self-sufficiency of the prisons and improve the diet of the inmates”. This would reduce the costs of prisons and assist the social recovery of the inmates.