Mozambique: Police begin coercive collection of firearms

The coercive collection of firearms held illegally or irregularly throughout the national territory began on Tuesday. The operation targets weapons with expired carrying licences and cases of illegal possession, which are subject to criminal liability under the law. The Mozambican Republic Police (PRM) issued the following statement yesterday:

The General Command of the Mozambican Republic Police (PRM) informs the general public that starting today, Tuesday, the phase of Coercive Collection of firearms begins. This is part of the National Campaign for the Collection and Regularisation of firearms held in illegal or irregular situations, under the current Amnesty Plan.

This phase aims at the coercive collection and seizure of firearms found to be in illegal or irregular situations throughout the national territory, reads the statement.

In this regard, firearms belonging to legally authorised citizens but with expired licences will be seized by police authorities for the purpose of regularisation. However, individuals in possession of firearms without any legal authorisation will be subject to criminal liability under the law.

The PRM also reports that between 1 September and 15 December 2025, a total of 371 firearms, ranging from pistols to shotguns of various calibres, were voluntarily handed over throughout the country.

Therefore, the Police appeal to citizens who still possess firearms in illegal or irregular situations to proceed with their regularisation or voluntary surrender, to be registered, at the nearest Provincial Commands, District Commands, Police Stations, or PRM Posts.

The PRM further stresses that the voluntary surrender of firearms does not entail any criminal liability, constituting an act of civic collaboration in favour of public security and social peace. It calls for active collaboration from the population by responsibly reporting cases of illegal possession, in order to contribute to the maintenance of Public Order, Security, and Tranquillity.

Source: Noticias / Domingo