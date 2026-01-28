Mozambique: Police arrest state workers for stealing food meant for flood victims in Mecula

Mozambican police arrested six employees of the district planning and infrastructure service in Mecula, Niassa province, for stealing products intended for flood victims, namely food, a police source told Lusa on Tuesday.

The theft of the products took place on 23 January, when the employees in question allegedly went “to the place where the product was stored and stole” it, but were arrested the following day, said Nelson de Sousa, spokesperson for the provincial command of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM) in Niassa.

According to the official, the arrest of the six employees was the result of a joint operation involving the PRM, the State Information and Security Service (SISE) and the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), “after it became known that individuals from a public institution had stolen some food products intended for victims of natural disasters”.

The spokesperson also explained that the defendants confessed, since, he stressed, “they had previously stated that the action was motivated by the fact that one of the heads of the institution had authorised them to take the products for their own benefit”.

“However, as these products were intended for victims of natural disasters, this constituted a crime, considering that they were not intended for employees, but for people in need,” he added.

According to the police, the stolen products include corn flour, sugar, oil, and butter, and investigations are underway to determine whether other people were involved in the crime.

“However, we appeal to civil servants not to resort to such tactics to steal goods that are not within their responsibility, as this constitutes a crime and all crimes are punishable,” Nelson de Sousa concluded.

Source: Lusa