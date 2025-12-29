Mozambique: PM swears new leaders into office – Watch

Mozambican Prime Minister Benvinda Levi on Friday urged new leaders of government institutions to be guided by the principles of good governance, transparency and respect for public property,

She was speaking at a Maputo ceremony where she swore into office Adolfo Albino as Chairperson of the National Maritime Institute (INAMAR), Julio Picardo as General Director of the National Institute for the Development of Fisheries Infrastructures (INFRAPESCA), Carlos Langa, as Assistant General Director of the Mozambique Grain Institute (ICM), and Mijoia Caetano as Assistant General Director of the Institute for the Promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises [IPEME].

Levi said that these officials, by accepting their new posts, have pledged to serve the Mozambican motherland and to adopt practical and realistic solutions for developing the country and improving living conditions.

Levi stressed the potential of Mozambique’s coastal and inland waters to create jobs and generate income. She called for the sustainable exploitation of the resources and strengthening of the countryside maritime authority.

The Prime Minister also called for boosting the fisheries support infrastructures, improved agricultural marketing, and increased participation by small enterprises in the value chains of the national economy.

Speaking to reporters shortly after he was sworn in as the new head of INAMAR, Adolfo Albino guaranteed continuity and rigour in the maritime authority.

“We shall work on the basis of the legal instruments and regularise situations that are not in accordance with the rules, to ensure the preservation of our coast”, he said.

Julio Picardo said that the top priority for INFRAPESCA will be to reduce post-catch losses, particularly in artisanal fisheries. “We need conservation infrastructures and equipment which guarantee that fisheries produce reaches the market in good condition”, he said.

Carlos Langa recognised that the illegal export of sesame and soya has become a serious problem. “We are aware of the problem”, he said, “and measures are under way to minimise the disorderly export from Mozambique of these goods”.

Source: AIM