Mozambique: PM calls on young researchers for ‘practical solutions’ to develop CPLP

Mozambique’s prime minister, Maria Benvinda Levi, called on young researchers from the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) on Wednesday in Maputo to propose “practical and concrete solutions” to develop member states and improve community life.

“We urge you that research and investigations are not limited to academic and theoretical reports, as they must propose practical and concrete solutions that contribute to the improvement of the social and economic life of communities, thus contributing to the sustainable and inclusive development of our countries,” said the prime minister.

She was speaking at the opening of the IV Conference of Young CPLP Researchers on Africa, taking place until Friday in Maputo under the theme “Cultural Diversity, Digital Innovation, and Ancestral Knowledge: Building Sustainable Futures in Africa.”

Levi noted that the conference is taking place amidst challenges worsened by extreme weather events, namely rains and floods that have affected the economic and social fabric of CPLP member countries. She asked the young people for concrete solutions to these phenomena through science, technology, and innovation.

“We count on the active participation and involvement of academia and teaching and research institutions, which should not be merely theoretical laboratories of knowledge,” stated the prime minister, advocating for the strengthening of science’s role in responding to the challenges of the Portuguese-speaking community.

Maria Benvinda Levi warned of the challenges associated with the growing use of Artificial Intelligence, calling for a responsible use of new technologies in the development process.

“As a Government, we will continue to focus on strengthening scientific research, on technological innovation, with the ultimate goal of promoting and encouraging the identification of more efficient and sustainable solutions that contribute to the continuous improvement of the living conditions of communities,” Levi added.

Cristina Molares D’Abril, president of the Association of the Meeting of Young CPLP Researchers (EJICPLP) on Africa, called for greater scientific integration among Portuguese-speaking countries and a commitment to science as a driver of transformation.

“Until now, we have used policies without science. It is not working. Why not take a risk and put science in our favour?” she stated.

The conference brings together at least 1,200 participants, more than 40 speakers from the CPLP and the diaspora, and 60 young researchers selected to present their work, marking a growth compared to previous editions held in Lisbon and Luanda.

Source: Lusa