Mozambique plans to recruit nearly 4,000 public service workers this year

The government plans to hire 3,962 new employees and state agents this year, as part of the projections of the Economic and Social Plan and State Budget (PESOE) for 2026, approved by the Assembly of the Republic.

These hires are expected to have a budgetary impact of 209 million Meticais, allocated to salaries and remunerations.

Of the total planned hires, 2,361 will be allocated to the Education sector, 745 to Justice (including 600 for the National Criminal Investigation Service – SERNIC, which recently came under the authority of the Attorney General’s Office), 582 to Health, 234 to Agriculture, and 40 to Early Childhood Educators.

The hiring represents a slight reduction compared to the 4,142 workers hired in 2025 and the 4,880 recorded in 2024, signalling moderate restraint in the expansion of the State’s workforce.

In parallel, the government has been applying tighter control mechanisms in the management of the Public Service, after around 18,000 “ghost” employees were identified who continued to receive salaries unduly.

According to PESOE, these vacancies aim to ensure greater capacity in the delivery of essential services to the population and to strengthen sectors considered a priority.

It should be noted that the Education sector will continue to absorb the largest proportion of resources, accounting for around 28 percent of total expenditure. Following this are the Health and Agriculture sectors, with more than 48 million Meticais and 27 million Meticais respectively, equivalent to 13 percent and seven percent of total spending.

Regarding expenditure on goods and services, the government estimates spending 34 million Meticais, representing 2.1 percent of GDP, to ensure the functioning of state institutions and the delivery of essential public services.

Source: Domingo