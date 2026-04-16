Mozambique: Plan for digitizing health facilities under way

The Mozambican health authorities have announced a plan to digitize 63 health facilities as part of a strategy aimed at modernizing and improving the health system.

The project is budgeted at 40 million US dollars, disbursed by the World Bank.

According to José Manuel, the National Director of Planning in the Ministry of Health, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, in Maputo, on the sidelines of the 1st Digital Conference on the health sector, the initiative is part of a broader effort to introduce technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and telemedicine, with a view to improving access to quality health services.

“We intend that, progressively, some patients will no longer need to travel to health units, being able to have consultations from home. The digitization is already under way, with pilot projects in reference health units”, he said.

Manuel revealed that the pilot phase of the project is taking place at Mavalane General Hospital in Maputo and conditions have also been created for implementation at Quelimane and Beira Central Hospitals.

“The success of the initiative depends not only on technological infrastructure, but also on the training of healthcare professionals and the digital literacy of the population. It is not enough to digitize health units. It is necessary to train professionals and improve the population’s knowledge of these tools”, Manuel said.

He added that digitization will strengthen the response capacity of the national health system through data integration and improved clinical decision-making.

The director also explained that, within the framework of a memorandum with the United States government, it is planned to expand the project to approximately 800 health units over the next five years.

“In total, conditions are already guaranteed for the digitization of 863 health units, out of a universe of approximately 1,900 existing in the country,” he explained.

For his part, the Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, Américo Muchanga, said that digital health is integrated into the strategy for modernizing the public administration.

“Digital transformation is a government priority, and the health sector is aligned with this vision. The use of emerging technologies could significantly improve access to services, especially in remote areas. Digitization can allow the few existing health centers to serve distant populations, in addition to supporting clinical diagnosis and hospital management”, he said.





Source: AIM