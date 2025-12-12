Mozambique: PGR accuses car sales centres of massive tax evasion – AIM report

The Mozambican Attorney General’ Office (PGR) has accused 13 individuals and businesses importing vehicles of evading taxes to the State amounting to 688.4 million meticais (10.7 million US dollars at the current exchange rate).

According to the government’s data, the country has 1,414 businesses that sell vehicles. Only 16 of these are dedicated to the sale of new vehicles (zero kilometres on the clock) and the other 1,398 sell used cars.

The government’s Financial Intelligence Office (GIFIM) had already announced that car sales businesses are increasing the risk of money laundering by allowing informality and payment in cash to purchase vehicles.

In a statement, the PGR claims that the amount was evaded when these companies imported vehicles into the country in August 2024. However, the document does not mention the companies’ names or the 13 individuals in question.

“Of this amount, at least 176.8 million meticais corresponds to external taxes, and 511.5 million correspond to internal taxes owed to the Mozambican Tax Authority (AT)”, reads the document.

According to the note, after criminal, fiscal, and customs offenses were observed, the investigating judge ordered the temporary suspension of the companies in question.

Investigations revealed that the companies’ main purpose was the import and sale of used vehicles, an accessories from Japan, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and the United Kingdom, “which created complexity in ascertaining the facts.”

“The judge had to activate mechanisms for international legal and judicial cooperation. The judicial authorities also noted that, between 2019 and 2024, the companies imported vehicles, using under-invoicing in the customs clearance process to avoid paying the due customs duties and other tax impositions”, reads the note.

Furthermore, part of the sales payments was made to the personal accounts of the partners and employees, thus escaping the companies’ accounting records, “as a way to evade tax obligations.”

In their income tax returns, the defendants showed a low volume of sales, concealing revenue and other tax information relevant to determining taxable income.

“In this context, the PGR found evidence that crimes of tax fraud have been committed. After concluding the investigation regarding customs and tax offenses, the cases will be sent to the Tax and Customs Courts”, reads the document.

Source: AIM