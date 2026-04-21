Mozambique takes part in 29th UN Commission on Science and Technology for Development session

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Transformation (MCTD) is participating in the 29th annual session of the United Nations Commission on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD). The event is taking place from 20 to 24 April 2026 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Mozambique is represented by a high-level delegation composed of the following personalities: Geraldo Gonçalves Miguel Saranga, Ambassador and Permanent Representative (Head of Delegation); Nilsa Sandra Miquidade, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Transformation; Lourino Chemane, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Institute of Information and Communication Technologies (INTIC); Sheila De Lemos Santana Afonso, Commercial Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Mozambique; Vilton Eduardo Dos Santos, Deputy National Director for Digital Transformation and Innovation; and Orlando Ernesto Sulemane Zobra, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Parks of Science and Technology Company.

The event focuses on the crucial role of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) as drivers of transformative, equitable and coordinated actions for the 2030 Agenda.

The session includes a Ministerial Round Table to discuss STI as an enabler of development, the implementation of the 2025 Ministerial Declaration, the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), and the presentation and analysis of results achieved at regional and international levels.

Speaking during her intervention at the 29th session of the Commission, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Transformation, Nilsa Miquidade, highlighted the urgency of technological innovation as a driver of development.

Miquidade underlined that digital transformation is not merely an option, but a strategic necessity for Mozambique’s inclusive economic growth.

“Mozambique’s participation in this forum reinforces our commitment to adopting digital solutions that address local challenges, promoting more efficient governance and a stronger economy,” said the Permanent Secretary.

The CSTD is the main focal point within the United Nations system for analysing how technology can accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), serving as a platform for Mozambique to reaffirm its commitment to inclusive digitalisation.

Commission on Science and Technology for Development, 29th session

The Commission on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD) is a subsidiary body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and the United Nations focal point for science, technology and innovation (STI) for development, in analysing how STI, including information and communications technologies (ICTs), serve as enablers of the 2030 Agenda.

It acts as a forum for strategic planning, sharing lessons learned and best practices, providing foresight about critical trends in STI in key sectors of the economy, the environment and society, and drawing attention to emerging and disruptive technologies.

UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has hosted the secretariat of the commission since 1993.

For the 29th session, the commission will address the priority theme on Science, Technology and Innovation in the age of AI.

Ahead of the Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance, to be held at the Palexpo, Geneva (6–7 July 2026), the Co-Chairs will hold a briefing and consultation with Member States during the CSTD on the afternoon of Monday, 20 April 2026.

The Commission will also review the progress made in the implementation of and follow-up to the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society at the regional and international levels, considering the outcome of its 20 years’ review; and hear presentations on report on technical cooperation activities in science, technology and innovation and progress report of the multi-stakeholder Working Group on Data Governance at All Levels, as relevant for development.

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Source: INTIC - Instituto Nacional de Tecnologias de Informação e Comunicação / Press Release /Additional information from: UN Trade and Development - UNCTAD