Mozambique parliament unanimously approves Cyber Security Law

Implementing the law will cost the State Budget just over 160 million meticais

Parliament also approved the Cybercrime Law, which specifies types of offences and the respective penalties

Mozambique’s parliament has approved a new cyber security legislative package, creating a new institution within the public administration. The law’s implementation will cost just over 160 million meticais ( around US$2.5 million at current exchange rates] from the State Budget.

The government on Thursday submitted to parliament the proposed cyber security law, which establishes rules to ensure the security of the State, information systems and national cyber infrastructure.

According to the law, the National Institute of Communications of Mozambique (INCM) will act as the technical coordinator for cyber space security, although in certain contexts its responsibilities may be assumed by the military.

Article 12 of the proposed law states that “in situations of a state of siege or emergency, the functions of the National Cyber Security Authority shall be exercised by the Cyber Coordination Centre of the Defence and Security Forces, namely in cases of: effective or imminent aggression; serious threat; disturbance of the constitutional order.”

The Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, Américo Muchanga, said that consolidating existing legislation would help clarify what constitutes a cybercrime.

“With the entry into force of these legal instruments, the country will see its legal framework strengthened to ensure the establishment of rules to protect networks and critical infrastructure, on the one hand, and to define penalties for unlawful acts in communication networks and information systems, on the other,” the minister said during the parliamentary session.

The proposal will have a financial impact of 167,257.94 million meticais for awareness, regulation, monitoring and enforcement of its implementation. The amount will come from the State Budget and donations. It also establishes a Cyber Security Fund responsible for mobilising financial resources and training personnel to ensure a secure cyber space.

The law was approved unanimously by parliamentary benches, with recommendations that the government should not attempt to tackle cybercrime alone, given their transnational nature.

“Given that cybercrime does not fall solely within the legal sphere of one country, involving in most cases multiple legal systems and assuming a transnational character, its fight requires the involvement of other states. The commission recommends that the government promote the signing of mutual legal assistance agreements with other states to ensure the effectiveness of efforts to combat cybercrime,” the parliamentary commission concluded.

In the same session, parliament also approved the Cybercrime Law, which specifies types of offences and the respective penalties.

Source: O País