Mozambique: Parliament supports victims of terrorism in Nampula province

The President of the Assembly of the Republic (AR), Margarida Talapa, is today and tomorrow in Nampula province, where she will provide social assistance to families displaced from Memba district due to terrorism, who are currently housed in Eráti district.

Accompanying the Assembly President on this visit are the leaders of the parliamentary groups: Feliz Sílvia (FRELIMO), Sebastião Mussanhane (PODEMOS), Jerónimo Malagueta (RENAMO), and Fernando Bismarque (Democratic Movement of Mozambique, MDM), who are also members of the Standing Committee.

They will deliver 50 tonnes of food and hygiene products, acquired through contributions from members of parliament and national partners.