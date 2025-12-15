Mozambique: Parliament approves law establishing the State General Inspectorate

The Mozambican Parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, approved the law establishing the State General Inspectorate (IGE) this Monday.

The newly approved law is aimed at harmonising and strengthening the mechanisms of auditing, oversight, and inspection in Public Administration, in accordance with internal and international standards and best practices.

The creation of the IGE results from the merger of the General Inspectorates of Finance and Public Administration, as a response to current demands for more coordinated, efficient, and effective oversight, within the framework of strengthening measures to prevent and combat corruption.

In presenting the proposal, Minister of State Administration and Public Service, Inocêncio Impissa, said that the State General Inspectorate arises from the need to create a central and independent body, with broad competencies in auditing, oversight, efficiency, effectiveness, economy, and transparency in the management of public affairs.

Source: Notícias