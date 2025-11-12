Mozambique: Over 400,000 new electricity connections this year

Mozambique’s publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, has so far this year installed 434,289 new electricity connections, which is 72.4 per cent of the annual target.

The connections are part of the “Energy for All Programme”, which was launched in 2018 with the goal of ensuring universal access to electricity by 2030, as well as expanding the national grid and installing mini-grids and solar systems in rural and peri-urban areas.

According to the Minister of Planning and Development, Salim Valá, speaking on Tuesday to reporters after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), before the launch of the “Energy for All Programme”, the number of annual connections was less than 150,000.

“With the implementation of the programme, the annual connection rate is now over 500,000”, he said.

“It is very important that we continue investing in universal access to electricity”, Vala said. “We need to find all the potential that the country has in hydroelectric power, solar power, and thermal power, to guarantee the diversification of energy sources”.

Vala added that the government is negotiating with strategic partners in order to boost investment in electricity sector, since this a sector which requires huge investments.

With approximately 133 million dollars, the World Bank leads the financing of the electrification package.

In the year the program was launched, 2018, EDM completed the electrification of the headquarters of all 164 districts in the country. In 2020, the implementation of electrification programmes for administrative posts began, an exercise that contributed to the growth of the domestic electricity access rate from 36.8 per cent to 61.4 per cent at the beginning of this year.