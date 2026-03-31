Mozambique: Over 3,000 travellers cross Zambézia border checkpoints over the weekend

A total of 3,251 travellers crossed border checkpoints in Zambézia province over the past weekend, announced Valeriano Galbardo Bento, Head of Public Relations at the Provincial Directorate of Migration, this Tuesday.

According to Bento, the figure represents an increase of around 33% in migration compared with the same period the previous week.

During the same weekend, as part of efforts to monitor the legality of foreign nationals in the country, the sector carried out 26 inspection operations, identifying 210 citizens of various nationalities.

Migration authorities say they continue to strengthen control and monitoring at the borders to ensure the legal movement of people and safeguard the country’s security.

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Source: Nova Radio Paz - Quelimane