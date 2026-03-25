Mozambique: Over 17,000 people undiagnosed with TB annually – NGO

The People to People Development Aid (ADPP) association estimates that around 17,400 people remain undiagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) annually in Mozambique, highlighting persistent barriers to healthcare access in the country.

“Mozambique is among the 30 countries with the highest incidence of tuberculosis worldwide, with more than 17,000 people undiagnosed each year,” reads a statement from the international non-governmental organisation (NGO), sent to Lusa on Tuesday to mark World Tuberculosis Day.

According to ADPP, tuberculosis remains a leading cause of death in Mozambique, particularly among people living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). In 2023 alone, it is estimated that 112,000 people developed TB, yet approximately 17,400 cases remain undiagnosed annually, “which evidences the persistent barriers to accessing healthcare.”

The NGO warns that stigma, discrimination, and limited response mechanisms within health systems continue to prevent many patients from obtaining timely diagnosis and treatment.

Furthermore, the association highlights that floods, droughts, and displacement—ever more frequent in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions due to climate change—can disrupt TB treatment continuity, damage healthcare infrastructure, and create overcrowded conditions in resource-limited settings.

“These conditions demonstrably accelerate tuberculosis. For countries already facing a high TB burden, climate disasters are not a future risk, but a present emergency,” the statement explains.

ADPP notes that the use of digital platforms, such as OneImpact, a community-led monitoring application developed by the Stop TB Partnership and now active in over 23 countries, helps understand the social dynamics of people affected by TB while also facilitating information dissemination and support.

“In Mozambique, [OneImpact] has enabled TB patients to report stigma and discrimination, access their rights, and remain linked to care. Its first formal evaluation in an African context showed high user acceptance, with measurable improvements in communication with healthcare professionals, treatment adherence, and rights awareness,” the statement concludes.

On 14 November, Lusa reported that Mozambique achieved TB diagnosis levels above 80% in 2024, with bacteriological confirmation in half of notifications, though gaps remained in coverage for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Global Tuberculosis Report 2025 notes that Mozambique is among three countries with a high burden of multidrug-resistant TB that did not reach 50% coverage for disease diagnosis in 2024, with a coverage level of 31%, alongside the Democratic Republic of the Congo at 35%.

Mozambique recorded 48,000 TB cases in the first half of 2025, with health authorities citing insufficient funding as a key factor behind the increase in cases.

“Mozambique continues to face a high burden of this disease, often associated with HIV, severely affecting the most vulnerable populations,” said Ivan Manhiça, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, on 23 July.

Tuberculosis, caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, remains a major global public health challenge, and progress in reducing it falls far short of the 2030 targets.

Source: Lusa