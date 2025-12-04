Mozambique: Over 10,000 of the 13,626 gender-based violence cases recorded to September affected women, girls and elderly women

Mozambique recorded a total of 13,626 cases of gender-based violence this year up to September, more than 10,000 of which involved women, girls and elderly women, an official source said yesterday.

“Mozambique reported 13,626 cases of gender-based violence from January to September 2025. Of these, 10,687 involved women, girls and elderly women – compared with 14,082 cases in 2024, of which 10,930 involved women, girls and elderly women,” said the National Director for Gender and Social Action, Seana Daúd, during the National Congress of Forensic Medicine and the Meeting of the Network of Portuguese-Speaking Medico-Legal and Forensic Services, in Maputo.

According to the official, the data show the “persistence and seriousness” of the phenomenon in Mozambique for women, and represent “an extreme and dramatic expression of gender inequality and the failure of protection mechanisms” in the country.

In the first nine months of 2025, 63 cases of serious physical violence resulting in death or homicide were also recorded. Over the same period, 1,831 cases of crimes against sexual freedom were reported (compared with 1,737 in the same period last year), affecting mostly children, Daúd added.

“Gender-based violence remains one of the greatest cultural, social, legal and political challenges faced by our country. It is a complex and multidimensional phenomenon that requires a coordinated response across all sectors,” she said, also highlighting the need to maintain and strengthen “mechanisms for prevention, reporting and support for victims”.

On the occasion, Seana Daúd also said that the recorded figures “make unavoidable” the need to strengthen medico-legal services and their technical and institutional capacity, describing them as “true tools of hope and accountability”.

“Each forensic examination, each report and each piece of evidence collected is a key element in the pursuit of justice, accountability and the prevention of impunity. (…) Every piece of evidence properly collected and validated helps combat impunity, hold perpetrators to account and ensure that every woman, every girl, every child who has been assaulted receives a response from the justice system,” she added.

Mozambique’s Director for Gender and Social Action also urged that the congress serve as a space for reflection and collective action, so that “the pain of each victim can be transformed into a robust judicial process”, aimed at preventing new crimes and strengthening society’s confidence in the justice system.

In September, Mozambican authorities announced the opening of 10 new integrated support centres for victims of gender-based violence this year, with associations warning of an “upsurge in violence” against women.

“There are 30 centres in operation and we will open a further 10 throughout this year, so that we can better control these situations,” said the Secretary of State for Gender and Social Action, Abdul Esmail.

Source: Lusa