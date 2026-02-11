Mozambique: Over 100 schools in Cabo Delgado may remain closed due to terrorism – AIM

The education authorities in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado have announced that 106 schools, both primary and secondary level, may remain closed in the current academic year as result of terrorist attacks in some districts of that province.

According to Rachide Sualehe, spokesperson for the Provincial Directorate of Education in Cabo Delgado, told reporters, in Pemba city, that the affected schools are located in the districts of Mocímboa da Praia, Quissanga, Macomia, and Muidumbe.

“Cabo Delgado will begin the school year with 913 schools out of more than a thousand existing. The province had planned to hire more than 1,000 teachers, but the country’s economic situation meant that only 212 teachers could be hired”, he said.

Sualehe also revealed that Cabo Delgado has registered, up to February 2nd, 2026, 112,042 new students, out of a total of 139,849 expected. Of the registered children, 69,138 are female.

Regarding the wave of terrorist attacks in that province, the population has been denouncing the use of children by terrorists.

According to sources, cited in Wednesday’s issue of the independent newsheet “Carta de Moçambique”, a group of children was recently involved in an attack against passengers on the road linking the village of Macomia and the Mucojo Administrative Post.

“The blockade and kidnapping of the victims were carried out by minors, some of whom had physical difficulties carrying sacks and other looted goods. Some even had two weapons, which was quite shocking”, a source said.

