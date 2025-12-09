Mozambique: Over 10 million malaria cases recorded in first nine months of 2025

Mozambique recorded around 10.3 million malaria cases between January and September, compared to nine million in the same period last year, representing a 14% increase in new cases of the disease, according to a source from the Mozambican Ministry of Health.

“Last year we had about nine million cases, and this year we have had around 10,300,000 malaria cases, which means an increase of 14% compared to last year,” said Mércia Dimene, a representative of the Ministry of Health, quoted today by the media.

Of the total cases recorded over nine months, around 279,000 are severe, compared to 267,000 in 2024, the official added, suggesting a focus on raising awareness.

“We must raise awareness that when people have signs and symptoms suggestive of malaria, they should seek the nearest health facility or, in the community, contact multipurpose health agents,” she concluded.

Lusa reported on 17 June that at least 270 people died from malaria between January and May this year in Mozambique, which recorded over six million cases.

In 2024, at least 358 people died from malaria in Mozambique, which registered more than 11.5 million cases and about 67,000 hospital admissions, President Daniel Chapo announced on 25 April, during World Malaria Day, calling for greater protection for children.

The R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine, the second vaccine for children, developed by the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, is already in use in Mozambique, following the advice of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) and the Malaria Policy Advisory Group (MPAG).

Source: Lusa