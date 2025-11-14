Mozambique: Over 1.700 pupils to miss final exams due to terrorists incursion – AIM report

Over 1.700 pupils are at risk of missing their final exams in the Administrative Posts of Lúrio and Chipene, in Memba district, northern Mozambican province of Nampula, as result of insecurity caused by terrorist incursion.

The Administrative Posts of Lúrio and Chipene were raided by terrorists on 30 September and 3 October. Since 2017, the terrorists’ incursions have usually been recorded in Cabo Delgado. However, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has warned that the violence is tending to spread to other regions, especially in the neighboring province of Nampula.

According to Silvério Rassul, Director of the District Education, Youth and Technology Service of Memba, who was speaking at provincial meeting aimed at addressing the exams preparation, the situation is not only due to the terrorist attacks that occurred last September and October, which caused hundreds of families to flee, but also to the fact that, since last Tuesday, there have been reports of terrorist incursions in some communities.

According to the daily independent newsheet “Carta de Moçambique”, the reports of new movements registered in Memba district have once again forced the displacement of households from the communities of Sirissa and Pavala.

For his turn, the governor of Nampula, Eduardo Abdula, said that the Mozambican Defence and Security Forces (FDS) are carrying out work in the districts of Memba and Eráti, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety of the population.