Mozambique: One killed by terrorists in Mocímboa da Praia district – AIM report

A group of Islamist terrorist on Monday killed one person in Mocímboa da Praia district, northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to local sources, cited by the independent daily newsheet “Carta de Moçambique’, the victim, a male, was a local economic agent and was shot moments after the attackers broke into his residence.

“It was a very quick action. When the men arrived, they entered the house violently. I think he tried to escape, but he was shot, and this morning we found him dead outside the house”, a source said.

Another source said that the victim’s wife and daughters were kidnapped that same night by the attackers, but returned to their family home on Tuesday morning.

“In truth, we are in a situation of insecurity. Even with the forces we have, there was no reaction, and the women, as well as the child, were released”, another source said.

Mocímboa da Praia district has been facing moments of panic. Reports of terrorists’ incursion have been leading dozens of households to spend the night awake, fearing a new attack by the insurgents, especially in Milamba neighborhood.

At the beginning of last October, group of terrorists rained Milamba neighborhood and they gave a lecture in a local mosque, in which they demanded the establishment of an Islamic state. In a video that went viral on social media, a group of three jihadists, wearing the same military uniform as that of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM), lecturing in the local language.

These are new worrying movements of terrorists in Mocímboa da Praia, a district that was outside of state control from 2020 to 2021 and is currently under heavy security measures guaranteed by Mozambican and Rwandan forces.

In 2024 alone, at least 349 people died in attacks in northern Mozambique, most claimed by the extremist group Islamic State, a 36 per cent increase over the previous year, according to a study released by the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies (ACSS), an academic institution of the U.S. Department of Defence.

Since 2017, violent extremist attacks in Cabo Delgado have killed at least 4,500 people and displaced over one million. Approximately 4,965 small businesses have been destroyed, leaving communities without livelihoods. Youth unemployment currently stands at 25% in the province, with 35% of young women neither employed nor enrolled in education or training, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).