Mozambique on alert over risk of collapse of South Africa’s Senteeko dam

Mozambican authorities today warned of the risk of the collapse of a South African dam, which could lead to flooding of “high magnitude” in Mozambique, already affected by widespread inundations.

Speaking at a press conference in Maputo, the director of the National Directorate for Water Resources Management (DNGRH), Agostinho Vilanculos, explained that the concern relates to the Senteeko dam, located in Mbombela district in Mpumalanga, neighbouring South Africa. The dam has a capacity of up to 1.8 million cubic metres and is installed on the Crocodile River, a tributary of the Incomati River, which flows into Maputo province.

“Due to the rainfall received over the past eight days in South African territory, this dam is showing instability and risks of collapse (…) if this dam continues to be eroded, it may create situations of flooding of high magnitude,” said Agostinho Vilanculos, assuring that a joint technical team has been deployed to the site.

The DNGRH added that, in the event of a collapse, the discharge could reach around 2,500 cubic metres of water per second, affecting the locality of Ressano Garcia, the district of Magude, the administrative post of Xinavane, as well as increasing the flow that flooded National Road N1 in Maputo province.

Agostinho Vilanculos also urged the population to avoid crossing rivers, while compulsory evacuations of people from risk areas are under way.

However, according to Vilanculos, with the exception of the situation involving this dam, the outlook is for water levels to fall over the coming days in the main affected river basins, particularly in Maputo province.

“In the Limpopo it may take a little longer, but in the case of the Incomati and the Umbeluzi we believe that in the next five or six days we will have very low volumes and the situation may improve significantly, if we do not have this problem of a collapse [of the South African dam],” he added.

In Gaza province, he said, the Massingir dam has already reduced the volume of discharges, with a flow of around 3,000 cubic metres per second, after peaking at up to 10,000 cubic metres per second, which caused widespread flooding in Chibuto.

“The volumes are no longer extremely high, but we have already reached the peak,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the governor of Gaza, southern Mozambique, today warned of worsening flooding in Chibuto, with communities cut off, aerial rescues under way and 30,000 people affected.

Speaking to journalists in Chibuto, Margarida Mapandzene said the situation “is becoming increasingly critical”, forcing the intensification of rescue operations in areas that were not initially mapped as risk zones.

“We began to see that there were people who needed to be rescued, and there was an aerial and land rescue process, but there is always the situation of some people refusing to leave their places of residence,” she said.

According to the governor, part of the population was relocated to the headquarters of the Chaimite administrative post, but this area has also become a cause for concern, along with the locality of Maquesi, due to the advance of the waters and the confinement of land access.

Mapandzene said that new strategies are being defined to remove populations from areas recently identified as at risk and transfer them to areas considered safe.

The death toll in the current rainy season in Mozambique has risen to 114, with six people missing, 99 injured and almost 680,000 affected, according to figures released today by the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

Source: Lusa