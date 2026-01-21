Mozambique on alert as tropical depression approaches amid widespread flooding

The Mozambican National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) issued a yellow warning today due to the approach of a tropical depression expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the south, at a time when the country is already experiencing widespread flooding and populations are trapped.

The INAM warning, valid until the end of today, forecasts “moderate to heavy rain and strong winds with gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour, which may agitate the sea state,” causing waves up to four metres high.

“Additionally, gusty winds are expected in the coastal districts of the provinces of Maputo, Gaza and Inhambane,” reads the INAM alert, which adds that the tropical depression is currently in the Mozambique Channel.

The death toll during this rainy season in Mozambique has risen to 114, with six people missing, 99 injured, and nearly 680,000 affected, according to data from the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD).

According to the INGD database consulted today by Lusa, covering the period from 1 October to the end of 19 January, already including the current widespread flooding, 677,831 people have been affected so far, equivalent to 141,818 families. Additionally, 11,367 houses have been partially destroyed and 4,910 completely destroyed, worsening the previous tally.

Moderate TS #Ewetse is near the southern coast of #Madagascar with rounds of heavy rain in the area. #Dudzai has turned southeast & will transition to an extra-tropical storm in the next day or two. pic.twitter.com/1WQRUF5oXF — Jason Nicholls 💙 (@jnmet) January 21, 2026

By Friday, the government had reported 103 deaths and 173,000 people affected since the start of the rainy season, subsequently declaring a national red alert. Since 21 December, shortly before the current phase of heavy and consecutive rains began, INGD has recorded 13 deaths.

Of the 83 accommodation centres opened since the rainy season began, 72 remain active, sheltering 88,525 people, including 58,616 who have been evacuated from affected areas, according to INGD data.

The latest update also reports damage to 56 health units and 44 places of worship, as well as 318 schools, seven bridges, 27 aqueducts, 2,515 kilometres of roads, and 193 electricity poles.

INGD records also show 165,841 hectares of agricultural land affected, of which 75,769 hectares are considered lost, impacting 112,570 farmers, along with the death of 61,627 livestock, including cattle, goats and poultry.

The Mozambican government estimates that 40% of Gaza province is submerged due to recent heavy flooding, with several districts in Maputo also flooded, in addition to the total destruction of at least 152 kilometres of national roads.

Authorities established a national coordination centre on Monday, led by government spokesman Inocêncio Impissa, at Xai-Xai airport in Gaza province.

Rescue operations continue today to assist hundreds of families still trapped by flooding, some taking refuge on rooftops, especially in Maputo and Gaza, southern Mozambique. The ongoing heavy rains, nearly uninterrupted for several days, have forced dams — including those in neighbouring countries — to increase water discharges significantly due to lack of capacity.

About ten aerial units are involved in these operations, which are weather-dependent.

In Maputo, National Roads 1 to the north and 2 to the south remain impassable due to rising water levels.

Source: Lusa