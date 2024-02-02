Mozambique: Nyusi inaugurates largest post-independence secondary school in Mafambisse – Watch

Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi, inaugurated on Wednesday a secondary school budgeted at 13 million dollars, in Mafambisse, in the central province of Sofala.

The Mafambisse Secondary School, which has 58 new classrooms and the capacity to accommodate at least 10,000 pupils, was built from scratch in the same space where a school with 20 classrooms was destroyed by cyclone Idai in 2019.

The school construction was funded by the Mozambican branch of the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation, an international Buddhist organization, which was founded in Taiwan. The new school is part of the reconstruction of infrastructures that were devastated by the passage of cyclone Idai.

The Tzu Chi Foundation Mozambique built the biggest school in central Mozambique, the secondary school of Mafambisse. A beautiful and much needed infraestructure in a region often hit by climate disasters. Congratulations to the foundation’s team lead by my dear friend Dino Foi… pic.twitter.com/j0qSWMTzYu — Zenaida Machado (@zenaidamz) January 31, 2024



This is the largest secondary school built since Mozambique achieved its independence from Portuguese colonialism, in 1975. It occupies around 17,000 square metres, and has laboratories for Biology, Physics and Chemistry, computer rooms, a library, a canteen, and 26 administration and related areas.

Speaking at the event, Nyusi asked the local population to preserve the building, taking into consideration its dimension and its costs.

“The community of Mafambisse is called upon to preserve this school, which is a major investment. The cost indicated here by the president of the Foundation would be enough to build two district hospitals equipped with X-ray machines, laboratories with beds, wards, etc”, he said.

Nyusi also asked the community to work to prevent school drop-outs, explaining that school failure is largely caused by early pregnancies and child or forced marriages. He urged parents and community leaders to prevent this from happening.

