Mozambique not included in new US visa restrictions

The Trump regime in the United States has imposed visa restrictions on 75 countries, 26 of which are in Africa, but not including Mozambique.

The new restrictions mostly affect visas for would-be immigrants to the US (“green cards”), but may also cover some categories of tourist and student visas.

The visa suspension takes effect on 21 January and lasts until the State Department re-assesses the processing of visas.

African countries not on the list have been excluded, says the State Department “mostly because they display a satisfactory level of development, stability and cooperation, low migratory pressure, or strategic diplomatic and economic relations with the United States”.

Mozambique is one of just four countries excluded from the list because of “significant economic, commercial or diplomatic relations with the United States”. The other three are South Africa, Angola and Madagascar.

READ: U.S. suspends new immigrant visas for 75 countries, 26 of them in Africa—see full list

Some countries are excluded because they are “politically sensitive” – these are countries such as Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso which have suffered military coups in the recent past.

“Stable and cooperative” countries excluded from the list include Botswana, Namibia and Gambia, while several small states (such as Lesotho, Eswatini and Sao Tome and Principe) are excluded simply because their citizens show little interest in working in the US.

Source: AIM