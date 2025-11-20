Mozambique: No economic development without robust education

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Wednesday declared that “there is no economic development, social inclusion or democratic stability without a fair and robust education system, oriented towards innovation”.

Speaking in Maputo at the official opening of the 7th International Congress of Catholic Universities, Chapo said the Mozambican

Catholic University has worked for the past 30 years “as a symbol of excellence, humanism and commitment to the sustainable development of Mozambique”.

He claimed that Mozambique has made “consistent efforts to expand access to education at all levels, to modernising the curriculum and to consolidating technical and professional education”.

Universities were “an indispensable partner of public policies”, Chapo added, particularly in “research applied to development, responding to national priorities such as sustainable agriculture, digital transformation, public health, renewable energies, management of natural resources and climate resilience”.

Chapo believed that universities are also key to promoting democratic values “in a context where education is fundamental to the construction of peace, national unity and social cohesion”.

“In a country such as ours”, he added, “higher education cannot be limited to the transmission of knowledge. It must be a motor of economic, cultural and technological development, an actor attentive to the needs of communities and an ally of the State in the building of solutions to the national challenges”.

Sustainable development, said Chapo, was not an optional extra, but “a requirement of civilisation”.

“Climate change, social imbalances, new migratory flows, the consolidation of peace and democracy, the energy transition and the challenges of global health are increasingly complex phenomena which are redefining the way countries grow and organise”, he stressed.

“For Mozambique, the role of science, technology and innovation are increasingly relevant in the creation of wealth and prosperity”, said the President. “Our universities are called upon to position themselves on the front line to raise the capacity of our countries to respond to the risk of cyclical natural disasters which are a major obstacle to sustainable and inclusive development”.

Although Mozambique has suffered repeatedly from extreme events such as cyclones, floods and drought, “it has made an effort to reduce the damage and losses arising from disasters”, Chapo added.

He urged African universities “to seek sustainable solutions in the components of climate prevention, mitigation and adaptation”.