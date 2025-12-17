Mozambique: Night-time ban on collective passenger transport lifted from 18 December to 10 January

The ban on the circulation of collective and semi-collective passenger transport vehicles during the night period, from 9 pm to 5 am, will be suspended as from tomorrow, 18 December, until 10 January 2026, as determined in a joint directive by Minister of Transport and Logistics João Matlombe and Minister of the Interior Paulo Chachine.

With this measure, the Government aims, during the current festive season, to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and safe, facilitating the flow of road traffic and easing congestion at border posts, terminals and roads, thereby avoiding the accumulation of travellers, both domestic and international tourists, particularly along the main corridors.

The decision will be accompanied by the implementation of traffic control and passenger transport activity monitoring measures, under the framework of the “Joint Command” operations.

Additionally, fixed and mobile inspection posts will be reinforced, focusing on controlling the legality of public passenger transport activities, vehicle capacity, speed control, driving under the influence of alcohol, and other traffic regulations on public roads.

Source: Domingo