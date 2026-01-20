Mozambique: Night flights resume at Tete airport following repair of vandalised runway lighting equipment

Tete airport has resumed normal operations following the replacement of vandalised approach equipment [runway lighting] on runway 19.

The intervention involved replacing affected lamps, cables and transformers, restoring all the technical and safety conditions necessary for airport operations, including night flights.

Aeroportos de Moçambique, E.P. reiterates in a communiqué its commitment to operational safety and thanks passengers and operators for their understanding during the intervention period.

Source: Aeroportos de Moçambique /Media Release