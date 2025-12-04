Mozambique: Niassa imposes ban on pork trade and transport pending tests on suspected African swine fever cases in Lago

Authorities in Niassa, northern Mozambique, have banned the sale and transport of pork of unknown origin following suspicions of contamination by African swine fever, it was announced today.

According to Flávia Langa, Provincial Director of Agriculture and Fisheries in Niassa, the measure aims to control African swine fever, which is suspected to have caused the death of at least ten animals in the Lago district.

“Several biosecurity measures have been implemented to control African swine fever, including the ban on the sale of swine meat of unknown origin and the ban on transporting swine meat from Lago district to other parts of Niassa province,” said Flávia Langa, quoted by the media today.

The official added that the measure will remain in force until the results of ten blood samples from the dead animals are released, alongside the analysis of a portion of collected viscera for disease screening and their subsequent dispatch to the central veterinary laboratory.

Lago district, in Niassa, is also considered the epicentre of mpox, an animal-origin disease, where authorities vaccinated a total of 22,022 people during a five-day immunisation campaign that began on 27 November and ended on Monday.

Source: Lusa