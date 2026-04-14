Mozambique: NGO accused of illegal dismissals

A group of 600 employees from the American NGO, the Ariel Glaser Foundation, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, has demanded compliance with the law as the organization has allegedly decided to dismiss them without valid reason.

The Ariel Glaser Foundation is focused on the fight against HIV and AIDS in several districts of Cabo Delgado.

The group of suspended employees, who have been gathering at the organization’s facilities in the provincial capital, Pemba, claims that there were irregularities in the process conducted by human resource managers.

“The suspension of contracts occurred in an unclear manner without respecting the labor law. We are here to claim our rights, because our contracts were cancelled at a time when we were only suspended, and we don’t understand the reasons for this decision”, a source said, cited by the independent newsheet “Carta de Moçambique.”

The workers also accuse the human resource manager of not fulfilling the promise to pay the salaries owed for March.

“The workers expect to receive compensation, similar to what occurs in situations of dismissal initiated by the employer. There are irregularities in the administrative process of terminating the contracts”, said one of the employees, Noémia José.

She added that the letters giving the workers notice indicate that the termination of the contracts is scheduled for 10 May, “but the workers are being pressured to leave their positions before that date, without guarantees of payment of their wages for March and April.”

The Foundation’s management has not commented on the issue yet. However, the organization had already announced the end of its activities in Cabo Delgado.

Source: AIM