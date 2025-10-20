Mozambique: New water supply systems for Pemba

The governor of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, Valige Tuabo, on Friday delivered three new water supply systems to the Chiuba and Mahate neighbourhoods in the provincial capital, Pemba.

The three systems are part of the Northern Mozambique Urban Development Project (PDUNM).

At the Friday ceremony, the technical administrator of the Housing Development Fund (FFH), Sergio Rafael, stressed that these systems are the first product of PDUNM. He added that tenders will shortly be launched for contractors who will undertake work on schools, roads, drainage systems, health centres and public lighting in the four municipalities covered by the project.

The systems are supported by six wells drilled in Mahate and Chiuba and will benefit about 6,000 people. Each system has an installed storage capacity for 30,000 litres of water (which could rise to 40,000 in the future). Each has a public standpipe and can support 200 domestic connections.

They draw their electricity from solar panels and are regarded as resilient to adverse climatic events such as cyclones.

PDUNM is under implementation in Pemba and Montepuez in Cabo Delgado, and in Nampula and Nacala cities in Nampula province, with the support of the World Bank.