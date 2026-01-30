Mozambique: New police station to be built in Metoro, Cabo Delgado

The town of Metoro, in Ancuabe district, central region of Cabo Delgado province, will soon have a police station of the Mozambican Republic Police (PRM).

The foundation stone, symbolising the start of construction, was laid this Friday morning by the Provincial Secretary of State for Cabo Delgado, Fernando Bemane de Sousa.

The building of the infrastructure is funded by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

In total, the IOM will finance the construction of 13 police stations in Cabo Delgado, rehabilitate five others across nine districts, and also build a border post.

Source: Notícias